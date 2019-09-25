Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a row house fire in northwest Baltimore Wednesday morning.
The fire was noticed on Park Heights Ave. around 5:40 a.m. Part of the road between Park Circle and Coldspring was closed by firefighters.
Officials said the blaze started in the bedroom but no one was in the house at the time. A woman next door went to the hospital with minor injuries from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
