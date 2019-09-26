BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot overnight — one fatally — in Baltimore late Wednesday.
Around 11:24 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Fleetwood Avenue for a shooting. When the officers arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. He was declared dead on scene.
Just 20 minutes later, officers were called to the back of the 500 block of East Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. There they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and back. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information regarding same to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
