BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg in east Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 160 block of North Wolfe Street around 4:09 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the victim at the intersection of North Avenue and Wolfe Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
