ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was arrested on an open warrant after he fled from officers in Annapolis Tuesday night.
Larry Hucks of Annapolis was spotted by officers around 7:30 p.m. He fled from police, but was quickly found sitting inside a parked car. After giving officers a false name, they identified him and took him into custody.
A police K9 alerted drugs in the car and officers found a small amount of cocaine and a loaded handgun. Hucks is currently prohibited from having a handgun.
He was charged with six counts related to illegal drug possession, illegal possession of handgun and providing a false name to officers.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
