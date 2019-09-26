



Baltimore County is considering nearly a dozen recommendations to address the opioid epidemic as the county grapples with the second-highest opioid-related death rate in Maryland.

An opioid-related workgroup was given the task of recommending ways to combat the crisis that are evidence-based and community-supported.

“The task was to reach out to the community, pull together best practices and develop a draft plan which has now been released and continue to solicit input so we can finalize our plans moving forward,” said County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The recommendations include expanding access to medication-based treatment for opioid addiction, providing support services instead of jail time for low-level drug offenders, providing clean needles to reduce infections and help addicts find treatment and opening recovery houses.

A number of the 11 recommended changes will require approval from the county council. The recovery houses would also require re-zoning and could see pushback from local communities.

Olszewski said he welcomes public input on the plans.

“We know having access to recovery is a huge hurdle,” he said. “We’re proud to be officially opening our first treatment in Baltimore County because the need is so great. As this report is finalized, we look forward to continuing conversations with the community and with the council as to how we can make that treatment more available.”

So far this year, Baltimore County has seen 202 opioid-related deaths and more than 850 non-fatal overdoses.

The county has also launched a public awareness campaign to address the stigma of drug addiction.