  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra lockout, Barbara Bozzuto, Barry Rosen, BSO, bso lockout, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just days after the musicians and management of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra reached an agreement ending a weeks-long lockout, the orchestra’s board chair is being replaced.

During their annual meeting Wednesday, the BSO re-elected ten of its directors but not its incumbent chairperson Barbara Bozzuto.

Bozzuto was named chair laureate, while Barry Rosen will take the chair position.

RELATED COVERAGE:

While she will no longer serve as the group’s chair, Bozzuto will still help lead the organization’s fundraising efforts, the BSO said in a news release.

Bozzuto had served two terms as chairperson, while Rosen previously served as vice-chair.

The group also approved the creation of a Vision Committee to shape the orchestra’s future, with input from the musicians. That committee was one of several items the musicians called for during contract negotiations.

After a late start due to the lockout and strike, the 2019-2020 season will begin Friday night.

Comments