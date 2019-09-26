BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just days after the musicians and management of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra reached an agreement ending a weeks-long lockout, the orchestra’s board chair is being replaced.
During their annual meeting Wednesday, the BSO re-elected ten of its directors but not its incumbent chairperson Barbara Bozzuto.
Bozzuto was named chair laureate, while Barry Rosen will take the chair position.
While she will no longer serve as the group’s chair, Bozzuto will still help lead the organization’s fundraising efforts, the BSO said in a news release.
Bozzuto had served two terms as chairperson, while Rosen previously served as vice-chair.
The group also approved the creation of a Vision Committee to shape the orchestra’s future, with input from the musicians. That committee was one of several items the musicians called for during contract negotiations.
After a late start due to the lockout and strike, the 2019-2020 season will begin Friday night.
