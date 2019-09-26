Comments
BALTIMORE (KDKA/WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning hunters that deer with tuberculosis can transmit the bacteria to humans.
The warning was issued just days before hunting seasons begin across the country.
Maryland deer hunting season is already underway.
The report is from a 2017 case in Michigan where a 77-year-old man, who had no exposure to people or countries with endemic tuberculosis, was diagnosed with the disease. According to the CDC report, the man was a regular hunter and dressed deer in the state for 20 years.
