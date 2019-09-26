BALTIMORE, (WJZ) — Volunteers will work with the Great Baltimore Oyster Partnership, Healthy Harbor Initiative, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to install what will be the largest oyster garden in Baltimore.
Volunteers will build wire cages, fill them with spat-on-shell, collect data to estimate the number of spat and hang the cages from the dock along the harbor’s promenade.
Located at 2780 Lighthouse Point East, the workshop will take place on September 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oyster installments help to accelerate the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay’s population.
Officials said baby oysters are grown in the harbor from October to June and then placed in the Patapsco River’s protected oyster sanctuary.
The Great Baltimore Oyster Partnership recorded its 1 millionth oyster planted on the Patapsco River sanctuary during the summer.
For information on how to register as a volunteer, click here.
For more information on the collaborating organizations, follow the links below:
Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.