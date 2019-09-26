BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You might be surprised to hear what the most popular Halloween candy is in Maryland.
It’s Milk Duds.
Marylanders among the five states that like them — including the Carolinas, Alabama and Arkansas.
Pennsylvania’s like Mars bars for Halloween, while in Delaware they are fans of Hershey’s milk chocolate bars. And M&Ms are the most popular in Virginia.
Bid on Equipment surveyed more than 2,000 people in residential neighborhoods around the country and used the Google AdWords platforms to analyze candy trends between Sept. to Oct. 2018.
Surveyors also said the ideal time for trick-or-treating was between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
They also thought 15-year-olds were too old for trick-or-treating.
Nationwide, a separate survey from Retail-Me-Not, M&M’s have surpassed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as the top Halloween candy, followed closely by Kit Kat and Snickers.
