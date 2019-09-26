



After winning their first two games to open the 2019 season, the Baltimore Ravens dropped their first game in a tight battle with the Kansas City Chiefs 33-28 to fall to 2-1.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson experienced his first struggles of the new season, completing just 22 of 43 passes (51%) for 267 yards and no touchdowns. He did add a score on the ground to go with eight carries for 46 yards. However, following his first two performances of the season, the Chiefs game felt like a step back. As the team prepares to open their AFC North slate on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, NFL on CBS analyst Trent Green wants to see a more consistent game from Jackson this week.

“I think the main thing is just having the balance in his game. The first couple weeks he ran the ball very effectively, Ingram ran the ball well. Against the Chiefs, Ingram ran the ball well,” said Green. “When you’re trying to keep up with the scoring juggernaut that is the Kansas City Chiefs, it puts that much more pressure on you offensively.”

Still, despite the struggles in Week 3, Green likes what he has seen from Jackson pointing out the quarterback’s accuracy as a big area of improvement.

“From year one to year two, I think overall his accuracy has improved, especially in the short to intermediate-type throws,” said Green. “And you can tell he spent some time working on that. ”

While Jackson may have had a difficult go of things last week, that has been the theme of the season so far for Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield dazzled last season in leading the Browns to a 5-2 finish down the stretch. This year, some of the shine has worn off, with the 23-year-old completing just 56.9 percent of his passes, while throwing more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3).

The result is a 1-2 record, with the lone win coming against the banged-up New York Jets. It’s a disappointing start for Cleveland supporters, who came into the season hyped after the team added Odell Beckham Jr. to the offense via offseason trade. In looking at the Browns offensive issues, Green says the main thing is finding an identity with the new components.

“The thing that they need to find is a rhythm. They need to establish what their identity is going to be as an offense,” said Green. “Defensive coordinators and coaches have had the entire off-season to gameplan and get ready for what Baker Mayfield does and what that offense can do. So I’m sure they’ve had a lot of time to study. Now it’s up to the Browns to make those adjustments, to get things changed around.”

What adjustments the Browns make are yet to be seen. But they will be going up against a Baltimore defense that has already gathered seven sacks this season. The Browns rank in the bottom third of the league in protecting the quarterback, having already allowed 11 sacks on the year. How will Sunday play out? From Green’s vantage point, he doesn’t see this game being a shootout like the Kansas City game, though he does give Baltimore an edge. But, as he points out, that’s why they play the games.

“Right now you would say that on paper,” said Green. “But you don’t play the game on paper.”

The Ravens and Browns kick off their AFC North battle on Sunday, September 29th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.