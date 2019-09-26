ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — For electric car drivers in Takoma Park, a new refueling station could be handy.
The nation’s first fully converted gas-to-electric refueling and service station for electric vehicles opened Thursday in Montgomery County.
Jointly funded by the Maryland Energy Administration and Electric Vehicle Institute, the station has a high-powered, 200 kilowatt, four dispenser system- delivering 50 kws and higher for EV charging.
Four electric vehicles can charge at once within 20 to 30 minutes under a lit-up canopy.
“This EV charging station is another first and only distinction for Maryland,” stated Mary Beth Tung, MEA Director. “Our state’s energy programs are strategically advancing toward 100% clean electricity, which benefits all Marylanders and the environment.”
EVI received a $786,000 Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Program grant from MEA grant in the fiscal year 2018, which was used to support the purchase of 16 DC fast chargers meant for seven locations across Maryland.
These new chargers at RS Automotive are among the over 600 charging stations located within the State of Maryland. A growing network of EV charging infrastructure will be needed, Gov. Hogan’s office said Thursday, to help Maryland meet its goal of having 60,000 EVs on the road by 2020, and 300,000 by 2025.
