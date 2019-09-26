ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state will release $83.5 million in capital funds to WMATA, after a newly signed capital funding agreement.
“WMATA has finally agreed to our demands for greater transparency for every dollar spent and all future investments by the Metro system,” Hogan said in a statement emailed to WJZ.
“The agreement that we have won on behalf of Maryland taxpayers calls for a detailed six-year capital budget similar to Maryland’s CTP, monthly and quarterly detailed project financial reports, a debt policy, and robust auditing,” Hogan continued in a statement. “As the largest financial contributors to Metro, Maryland will continue to hold WMATA’s feet to the fire, and take whatever action is necessary to ensure that they comply with these new standards of accountability.”
