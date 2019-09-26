Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a dry September, and there doesn’t seem to be any rain in sight.
This month there has been 0.15″ of rainfall- compared to the average 3.31″, putting Maryland at -3.16″ below average.
Indeed, most of Maryland is going through a moderate drought, with western and northern Maryland abnormally dry.
The flash drought could be explained from the unusual late-season heat, as summer has come and gone with fall taking its place- but no fall temperatures in sight recently.
The rain surplus is erased, and the drought is expected to go into early October.
So don’t hold your breath for any heavy rains for a little while.
You must log in to post a comment.