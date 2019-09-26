WATCH LIVETestimony underway about Ukraine whistleblower's complaint
Filed Under:Hyattsville, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police-Involved Shooting, Prince George's County Police, Talkers

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a police-involved shooting within the city limits of Hyattsville.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in the area of Toledo and Belcrest roads near The Mall at Prince George’s.

Traffic in the area is slow-moving at East-West Highway and Adelphi-Queens Chapel roads.

Police are asking people to use an alternate route.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. 

