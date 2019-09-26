Comments
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a police-involved shooting within the city limits of Hyattsville.
The shooting happened Thursday morning in the area of Toledo and Belcrest roads near The Mall at Prince George’s.
We are on scene of an officer-involved shooting within the City of Hyattsville in the area of Toledo and Belcrest Roads. Media Relations Division staff is on scene. We are gathering information. More details to come.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 26, 2019
Traffic in the area is slow-moving at East-West Highway and Adelphi-Queens Chapel roads.
Police are asking people to use an alternate route.
