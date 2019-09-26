LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ/AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says an Omni Air International jet landed safely at Baltimore Washington International Airport after declaring an emergency.
The FAA said in an email that Flight 328 landed at BWI at 6:19 p.m. on Thursday because of what was described as a hydraulic problem with the Boeing B777.
According to the FAA, the flight departed from Baltimore, but its destination wasn’t known. It’s unclear how many crew members were on board.
A BWI spokesperson said there were no passengers on the plane.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
BWI airport fire crews responded to the scene as a precaution, the airport spokesperson said.
A telephone message left at Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Omni Air International was immediately returned Thursday night.
