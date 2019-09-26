Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are hoping to put the rumors to rest — they’re not going anywhere.
In response to claims the team could be looking to pack up and leave Charm City and Camden Yards, the team’s executive vice president didn’t mince words.
“As long as Fort McHenry is watching over the harbor, the Orioles will be in Baltimore,” John Angelos said.
Baltimore, we love you. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sW4Hdh8EwI
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 27, 2019
The team later tweeted “Baltimore, we love you.”
