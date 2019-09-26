MILLINGTON, MD. (WJZ) — A puppy was found abandoned on the side of a highway in Queen Anne’s County, and animal control is looking to find out where the dog came from.

Queen Anne’s County Animal Control is seeking information from anyone who may have seen someone leaving a large dog create and a six month old female shepherd mix off the side of Route 301 south near Powers Lane, Millington.

0926qacgermanshepherd Credit: Queen Anne's County Police

0926qacgermanshepherd2 Credit: Queen Anne's County Police

The crate and dog were found Tuesday morning and police do not know how long it was there before it was noticed.

“If you witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious, please contact our office at 410-758-2393,” said Assistant Chief Lori Morris, supervisor of special operations at the Department of Emergency Services. “We need leads from the public. Somebody knows something or knows someone who once had a dog and now doesn’t,” Morris said, adding that her office has already received a few tips.

An animal control officer took the dog to Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne’s County- the county’s no-kill shelter- for a health assessment. The dog is being taken care of at AWL pending an investigation and an eight-day stray hold.

AWL has had many offers to adopt the pup, but the director said she will remain on an eight-day hold.

“During these 8 days, we will not accept any adoption applications for her. On October 2nd when her stray hold is over she will have a medical assessment and behavior assessment before she is made available for adoption. Once she is available she will be posted on our website,” the director said.

The shelter added they are focused on finding her owner and working with Animal Control for the dog’s best interest.