EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — State police have closed both sides of Route 24 at Route 755 due to a fatal crash near Pulaski Highway.
The single-vehicle crash occurred near Emmorton and Edgewood roads in Edgewood.
Two people in the car were ejected. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second crash victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Harford County Public Schools said some bus routes will be diverted due to the crash.
Due to the road closure on rt 24 near Edgewood Rd, buses may be delayed this PM. Transportation is re-routing buses that travel that portion of rt 24 to ensure safe and timely arrivals home. We ask for your patience as delays on rt 24 may have an impact throughout the county.
