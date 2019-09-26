Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore News, bel air, Edgwood, Fatal crash, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Route 24, Talkers

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — State police have closed both sides of Route 24 at Route 755 due to a fatal crash near Pulaski Highway.

The single-vehicle crash occurred near Emmorton and Edgewood roads in Edgewood.

Two people in the car were ejected. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Harford County Public Schools said some bus routes will be diverted due to the crash.

Stay with WJZ for this developing story. 

Comments