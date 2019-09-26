PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The man whose car crash resulted in the deaths of three children in Prince George’s County has been sentenced to 22 consecutive years in prison.
Thomas Hawks, 28, admitted that he was the driver who caused the crash on Indian Head Highway on December 30, 2018, while heavily into intoxicated and impaired.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- 3 Children Killed, Multiple Injured In Three-Car Crash On Indian Head Highway
- Man Pleads Guilty To Drunken Crash That Killed 3 Children On Indian Head Highway
There were three vehicles at a traffic light. Hawks reportedly rear-ended a Honda Accord, which had a family of five inside. He was driving 30 miles per hour over the speed limit with a blood alcohol content of double the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Two parents, Alexis and Juana Mejia suffered life-threatening injuries, and their three young children, twins, Alexander and Rosalie, five-years-old, and their one-year-old brother, Isaac, were killed.
Almost every seat in the courtroom was filled as a judge read the sentence.
The Meija family spoke during sentencing, reading statements detailing how the tragedy has forever impacted their lives.
Hawks’ parents also read emotional statements detailing the remose and guilt their son feels and how he is ready to teach society about the dangers of drinking and driving.
You must log in to post a comment.