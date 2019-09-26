Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — An Uber pool passenger has been indicted for allegedly killing the driver and another passenger in August.
42-year-old Aaron Lanier Wilson Jr. is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Beaudouin Tchakounte of Frederick and 32-year-old Casey Xavier Robinson of Accokeek.
Tchakounte was working as an Uber driver at the time of the shooting, Robinson was a passenger in his car.
He is indicted for two counts of common law murder, two counts of use of a firearm in a crime of violence, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He told detectives he was high on PCP at the time.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of two life sentences plus 40 years.
