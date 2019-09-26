WATCH LIVEHouse Intel Committee releases declassified whistleblower complaint
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Baltimore News, Local TV, Murder, panhancler, Talkers, Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trial for Valeria Smith in connection to the death of her stepmother Jacquelyn Smith is expected to begin on Thursday.

Valeria Smith is charged with being an accessory after the crime. She was initially charged with murder, but those charges were dropped earlier this year.

Police say Valeria and her father Keith Smith stabbed Jacquelyn on December 1st, 2018. They initially blamed her death on a panhandler.

The pair were arrested near the Mexican border in southern Texas, where prosecutors say they were fleeing.

Judges previously learned Valeria Smith suffers from bipolar disorder and heroin addiction. Keith Smith has a violent criminal past that includes armed bank robberies.

Comments