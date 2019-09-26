Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The trial for Valeria Smith in connection to the death of her stepmother Jacquelyn Smith is expected to begin on Thursday.
Valeria Smith is charged with being an accessory after the crime. She was initially charged with murder, but those charges were dropped earlier this year.
Police say Valeria and her father Keith Smith stabbed Jacquelyn on December 1st, 2018. They initially blamed her death on a panhandler.
The pair were arrested near the Mexican border in southern Texas, where prosecutors say they were fleeing.
Judges previously learned Valeria Smith suffers from bipolar disorder and heroin addiction. Keith Smith has a violent criminal past that includes armed bank robberies.
