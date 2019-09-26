Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Proposed legislation to keep water bills affordable for Baltimore residents is moving to the full city council for debate.
The Water Accountability and Equity Act introduced in December ensures the cost of water is affordable for all Baltimore City residents by creating an income-based water billing system.
The legislation would also increase transparency in the dispute process for erroneous water bills.
Similar legislation was approved in Philadelphia in 2017.
