ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly cutting another man’s throat while stealing his wallet earlier this month.
22-year-old Deondray Lessell Jones is charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, armed robbery, robbery, first and second-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and theft of less than $100.
Anne Arundel County Police said on September 19 shortly after midnight they responded for a robbery that had occurred earlier- as reported to them by Annapolis City Police.
They said an hour before, they had responded to a robbery where the victim’s throat was cut and his wallet was taken.
The victim said he was walking in an alley behind a business on Hudson Street when he was attacked.
He said he never saw his attacker. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Southern District Detectives or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
