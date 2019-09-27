Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student at a Baltimore high school was injured Friday in a fight involving a number of adults “from outside the school community,” city schools said.
A school district spokesperson said city and school police were called for a fight at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School that involved four adults who were not members of the school community.
During the fight, a student was hurt. They are receiving medical care, though the school did not provide information about the extent of their injuries.
Police arrested the four adults.
The fight remains under investigation.
