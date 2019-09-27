Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are rallying in preparation for Week Four against the Cleveland Browns.
And at the Columbia Mall, the party is just getting started.
It’s all brought to fans by M&T Bank and 98 Rock Baltimore. The music is pumping, and cheerleaders were out celebrating- along with Poe of course.
The Ravens are working to bounce back from a tough loss in Kansas City last week. The Cleveland Browns are in Baltimore for the fourth week and Baker and the boys are coming off a loss as well.
But for now, we’ll focus on the positive- which is the rally in Columbia.
WJZ will bring you more Ravens fun as the rally continues.
