BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In its 40 years, the Baltimore School for the Arts has produced stars like Jada Pinkett Smith, Tupac Shakur and Josh Charles.

Now, to celebrate its 40th birthday, 60 current students took to the streets, fanning out across the city holding pop-up concerts to say thanks to Baltimore.

Junior Ephraim Dorsey and his saxophone filled the air around the school with music as ten of his classmates sang at the main Pratt Library.

“This school is wonderful. It will definitely push you because it pushes you to be in a professional environment, but I absolutely love it,” Dorsey said.

The idea behind the concerts is to bring art and make a direct connection, said BSA Director Christoper Ford.

“In connecting with the community, we didn’t want it to feel like there was an admission gate. It’s going to show up and engage you,” he said.

And that’s exactly what happened Friday.

“It picked up my day a lot. I was dragging this morning, I really was, but it made my day, it really did,” said Kelly Collins, who stopped to listen to one of the performances.

In total, the six groups of students put on 40 concerts around Baltimore