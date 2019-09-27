Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s first-ever Civil Rights Week began Friday.
The event began with a breakfast at the Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement, followed by two workshops co-led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson.
I am proud to welcome @RevJJackson back to Baltimore! It was an honor to sit down with him and discuss the past and present fight for civil rights. @baltcivilrights #civilrightsweek2019 pic.twitter.com/Jp7qjjGVfd
— Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) September 27, 2019
A series of events are scheduled for the upcoming week promoting the history of civil rights and historic firsts in American history.
The week will end next Saturday with the group’s first black-tie gala emceed by WJZ’s Nicole Baker.
For a full list of events, click here.
