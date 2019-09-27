  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Civil Rights Week, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s first-ever Civil Rights Week began Friday.

The event began with a breakfast at the Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement, followed by two workshops co-led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

A series of events are scheduled for the upcoming week promoting the history of civil rights and historic firsts in American history.

The week will end next Saturday with the group’s first black-tie gala emceed by WJZ’s Nicole Baker.

For a full list of events, click here.

Comments