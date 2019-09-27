Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore chef has represented Charm City on Food Network.
The Hot Dry’s chef de cuisine Sarah Murray took on famous chef Bobby Flay on the network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”
The episode aired Thursday night.
Despite giving it her all, Flay came out on top in the faceoff.
