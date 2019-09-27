Filed Under:Bowie Crash, fatal bowie crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers


UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Bowie mom who turned herself in for the Route 301 crash last February that killed six people has pleaded guilty.

33-year-old Dominique Taylor pled guilty to six counts of motor vehicle manslaughter, and now faces up to 30 years in prison.

Taylor was driving her SUV under the influence on Route 301 in Bowie last February when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree, killing five children- including two of her own- London and Paris Dixon.

Six-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herald also died in the accident.

Taylor’s blood-alcohol level was .16, officials said.

Cornell Simon, an adult passenger in the car, also died several weeks after the crash from his injuries.

Taylor will be sentenced January 13.

