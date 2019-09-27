Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Bowie mom who turned herself in for the Route 301 crash last February that killed six people has pleaded guilty.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Bowie mom who turned herself in for the Route 301 crash last February that killed six people has pleaded guilty.
33-year-old Dominique Taylor pled guilty to six counts of motor vehicle manslaughter, and now faces up to 30 years in prison.
Taylor was driving her SUV under the influence on Route 301 in Bowie last February when she veered off the road and crashed into a tree, killing five children- including two of her own- London and Paris Dixon.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Bowie Mom Turns Herself In After Charged In Fatal Bowie Crash That Killed 5 Kids, 1 Man
- Passenger In Bowie Crash That Killed 5 Children Succumbs To Injury
- Community Mourns The Loss Of 5 Children Lost In Fatal Car Crash
Six-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herald also died in the accident.
Taylor’s blood-alcohol level was .16, officials said.
Cornell Simon, an adult passenger in the car, also died several weeks after the crash from his injuries.
Taylor will be sentenced January 13.
You must log in to post a comment.