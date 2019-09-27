Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Route 175 is shut down near Route 32 in the Severn area due to a fatal crash.
All traffic is being diverted onto Route 32 as police investigate the crash, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers are currently investigating a fatal traffic crash in the area of Route 175 and Route 32 #severn. At this time, Route 175 is shut down due to the on scene investigation. All traffic is being diverted onto Route 32. #MdTraffic
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 28, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
