



Family and friends held a vigil Friday night to remember the man who was fatally attacked at the Great Frederick Fair one week ago.

John Weed, 59, of Mount Airy, died after being knocked unconscious at the fair. Two teen brothers, ages 15 and 16, are being held in the attack, which prosecutors said occurred after Weed would not give them a dollar.

For Weed’s family and friends, the pain of his death is still fresh.

“It’s just so hard to see John one day and gone the next,” one person said.

It was last Friday when what was supposed to be a fun night at the fair for the 59-year-old and his family quickly turned into something unimaginable.

Prosecutors said the Mount Airy man was harassed and followed by the teens, who were angry he wouldn’t give them money.

Moments later, authorities said, the 16-year-old punched Weed in the head. Cell phone video reportedly shows the 15-year-old then landing a deadly blow.

Weed was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

“He was a great person, he was very sweet and kind,” a friend said.