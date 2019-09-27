ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are investigating a violent domestic assault overnight that left a man injured after being hit by a car by his girlfriend, police said.
Officers were called to the unit block of Liberty Street at 1:53 a.m. for a report of a man lying injured in the street.
When they arrived they found the 26-year-old man had severe head injuries. EMS arrived and determined the man’s injuries were injuries were severe enough to take him to Shock Trauma.
Detectives learned the man had been in a verbal argument with his girlfriend, identified as McKenzie Lee Wright, of the 3400 block of McCommons Road, Churchville.
Credit: Aberdeen Police
As the victim reportedly tried to walk away from his girlfriend, she struck him with a car, police said.
Wright has been taken to the Harford County Detention Center where she is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
The victim is expected to survive his injuries.
