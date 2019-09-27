BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In honor of the Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival, Waterfront Partnership will change Rash Field into a fall extravaganza on October 6.
The free event will feature a pumpkin patch with over 3,000 pumpkins to pick from, over 25 farm animals for families and kids to see on the site, face painting, train rides, and live kid’s entertainment from interactive children’s bands Rocknocerus and The Uncle Devin Show, according to the event’s press release.
The event will also include kid’s activities, a movie screening with hay bale seating, free popcorn, and more.
Guest may satisfy their hunger at local food truck favorites like The Smoking Swine, The Lunchbox Lady, Kora Lee’s Gourmet Dessert Café and Funnel Fare.
The Harbor Harvest Fall Children’s Festival will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., located at 201 Key Highway.
For information on tickets and pricing, click here.
For more information on the event, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.