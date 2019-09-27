Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a shooting in west Baltimore Friday night, police said.
The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both were taken to area hospitals.
A third victim later walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police said he was also a victim in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
