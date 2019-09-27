COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery near the University of Maryland campus Friday night.
University police said the robbery was reported off-campus in the 4700 block of Harvard Road. Earlier, police tweeted the robbery was in the 7000 block of Wake Forest Drive between Fordham Lane and Guilford Road.
(1/2) COMMUNITY ALERT: An "All Clear" has been issued for the off-campus robbery (armed with a handgun) in the 4700 block of Harvard Road. It is believed that the suspect has left the area. The Prince George's County Police Department are investigating this incident.
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) September 28, 2019
Police believe the suspect has left the area and an all-clear has been given.
The robbery is still under investigation.
