COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery near the University of Maryland campus Friday night.

University police said the robbery was reported off-campus in the 4700 block of Harvard Road. Earlier, police tweeted the robbery was in the 7000 block of Wake Forest Drive between Fordham Lane and Guilford Road.

Police believe the suspect has left the area and an all-clear has been given.

The robbery is still under investigation.

 

 

