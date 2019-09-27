Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Local TV, Officer Assaulted, Shoplifter, Talkers, White Marsh, White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are searching for a person they said shoplifted from a store at the White Marsh Mall and then assaulted an officer.

The department said they’re searching for the suspect in the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard near the mall.

The suspect reportedly ran from police while being detained.

The officer involved was not injured.

