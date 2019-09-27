Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured in a stabbing in Severn Friday night, police said.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Deer Meadow Court just after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from apparent stab wounds.
All three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are currently interviewing the victims to learn what led to the stabbing.
There is no threat to the public or the surrounding community, police said.
