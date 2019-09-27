BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Two people were killed in shootings between 9 p.m. Thursday night and 3 a.m. Friday morning, police said.
At around 9:41 p.m., patrol officers in South Baltimore responded to the 2200 block of Annapolis Road where they found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the head multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
At around 2:20 a.m., officers in East Baltimore responded to the 1200 block of North Caroline Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
The Oliver Community Association has also called on the person who shot the man on North Caroline Street to turn themselves in to police.
They also called on the Baltimore City Police Department to develop a “community-based” crime plan, that addresses the crime issues they say face the Oliver Community.
