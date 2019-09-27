Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle that drove into a Starbucks in White Marsh Friday afternoon.
Baltimore County officials got a call at 3:49 p.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the Starbucks at 5350 Campbell Boulevard.
Police said they do not believe anyone was injured.
A photo posted by the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook shows damage to an exterior wall and window, as well as some minor damage inside the building.
“This store is still not a drive-thru despite today’s events,” the fire department wrote in a comment on its post.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
