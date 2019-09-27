  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Towson, Towson University, Vehicle fire

TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — A vehicle was reported on fire in an access road near the Glen Garage early Friday morning.

The 7800 building is being evacuated as a precaution and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area, TU’s Media Relations Department said in a tweet.

The fire has been contained, but everyone is still asked to avoid the area.

Comments