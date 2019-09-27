Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — A vehicle was reported on fire in an access road near the Glen Garage early Friday morning.
The 7800 building is being evacuated as a precaution and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area, TU’s Media Relations Department said in a tweet.
Update: the fire has been contained, but everyone is encouraged to remain clear of the area.
— Towson University News (@TowsonUNews) September 27, 2019
The fire has been contained, but everyone is still asked to avoid the area.
