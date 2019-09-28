



Baltimore City Police are investigating after a three-year-old boy is shot Friday night in South Baltimore.

Police say a sergeant was flagged down by a motorist in the 700 block of Patapsco Avenue around 9:50p.m. last night.

The parents of the three year old were in distress and the sergeant observed the child had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The sergeant took immediate action and rushed the little boy to a nearby hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

Responding officers secured the parents vehicle as a potential crime scene and called for detectives to assist.

The investigation led detectives to obtain a search warrant for the family’s home located in the 800 block of Clintwood Court.

Once detectives were in the home they discovered evidence of a shooting but no weapon has been found. The parents are not cooperating with investigators who believe the the shooting may be accidental.

Child Protective Services is aware of the incident and investigators will consult the States Attorney’s office as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Southern District at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

