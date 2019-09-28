DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went for a walk Saturday morning and never returned.
Phillip Dillon left his home on Walnut Avenue in Dundalk around 7 a.m. Saturday and may have been headed into Baltimore.
Police said he may become confused.
#MISSING Phillip Dillon (73) from Walnut Ave in Dundalk, left home for a walk at 7 am & never returned, may become confused, may be headed into City. 5'7/155 lbs, LSW the baseball cap pictured here, gray shirt, jeans. Call 911/pc12 410-887-7320 if seen. @BaltimorePolice ^jzp pic.twitter.com/n7Rfy4i9f5
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 29, 2019
He is five-foot-seven and 155 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and a green hat with UAW on it.
Anyone who sees him should call police at 410-887-7320 or 911.
