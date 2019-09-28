Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing, Missing person, Phillip Dillon, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 73-year-old man who went for a walk Saturday morning and never returned.

Phillip Dillon left his home on Walnut Avenue in Dundalk around 7 a.m. Saturday and may have been headed into Baltimore.

Police said he may become confused.

He is five-foot-seven and 155 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and a green hat with UAW on it.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 410-887-7320 or 911.

