BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving bubble tea? You’re in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1114 Light St. in Federal Hill, the newcomer is called Chatime.
Chatime, which has another outlet in Maryland, offers 30 kinds of beverages, including pudding milk tea, grass jelly fresh milk, honeydew juice, taro pudding milk tea and a lemon yogurt smoothie. It also features a make-your-own drink option.
Chatime has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Munfarid Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 22, wrote, “I tried the pearl milk tea and loved it; the boba was the right balance of soft and chewy.”
Chatime Federal Hill is now open at 1114 Light St., so swing on by to take a peek. It is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Baltimore? Here’s what else opened recently near you.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
