OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Several police officers in Ocean City, Maryland, suffered minor injuries after being hit by flying rocks and bottles while trying to break up a large crowd Saturday evening, police said.

Ocean City Police said a crowd of around 200 people had gathered in the area of 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue as part of the H2Oi car show and were being disorderly.

When officers from multiple departments showed up to break up the crowd, police said several people threw rocks and bottles at them.

An unspecified number of officers were hit, but none were seriously hurt or needed medical attention, an Ocean City Police Department spokesperson said.

No arrests or citations were made in the incident, police said, though a number of citations have been given out over the weekend due to the unsanctioned event, mainly for disorderly conduct and city ordinance violations.

Friday night, a driver attempting a burnout near 33rd Street and Baltimore Avenue lost control of their vehicle and hit two pedestrians, one adult and one child. Both refused medical treatment.

Ocean City police are operating on full staffing this weekend and officers from a number of other agencies, including the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Transit Administration Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police have been called in to handle the influx of people.

In addition, the city has put into place a Special Event Zone citywide, lowering all speed limits to 30 miles per hour and increasing fines for violations. That zone began Wednesday and ends Sunday.

Police are urging people to stay out of streets, keep a safe distance from the road and not incite drivers to do burnouts or other unsafe driving techniques.