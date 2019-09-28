Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Breaking News, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Police-Involved Shooting, Talkers

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Five people were stabbed at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, formerly known as the Hunt Valley Mall, Saturday afternoon, police said. The suspect has been shot and killed.

The five victims were stabbed and have been taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect was involved, police said.

Police have confirmed officers shot and killed the suspect.

Video obtained by WJZ shows police shooting the suspect, who appears to be armed with a knife. Multiple officers then surround the man, at which time an officer kicks the knife out of the man’s hand.

Witnesses tell WJZ they were in a liquor store where the stabbing took place. They said employees had asked the man to leave the store twice earlier in the day and then yelled when he returned.

The suspect had reportedly changed clothes and came back with a knife, the witnesses said.

Employees and customers grabbed wine bottles to defend themselves from the man.

Firefighters were called to 118 Shawan Road just before 2 p.m. and transported the victims.

A news conference is set to take place shortly.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments