HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Five people were stabbed at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, formerly known as the Hunt Valley Mall, Saturday afternoon, police said. The suspect has been shot and killed.

#BCoPD & #BCoFD on scene at Hunt Valley Shopping Center. Call of subj loitering escalated, no confirmed details yet…more to follow as it becomes available. #HuntValleyIncident ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 28, 2019

The five victims were stabbed and have been taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect was involved, police said.

Police have confirmed officers shot and killed the suspect.

Video obtained by WJZ shows police shooting the suspect, who appears to be armed with a knife. Multiple officers then surround the man, at which time an officer kicks the knife out of the man’s hand.

Witnesses tell WJZ they were in a liquor store where the stabbing took place. They said employees had asked the man to leave the store twice earlier in the day and then yelled when he returned.

The suspect had reportedly changed clothes and came back with a knife, the witnesses said.

Employees and customers grabbed wine bottles to defend themselves from the man.

#HuntValleyIncident #BCoPD confirms 5 people have been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident at the Hunt Valley shopping center. More information to follow. PIO enroute. ^jzp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 28, 2019

Firefighters were called to 118 Shawan Road just before 2 p.m. and transported the victims.

#HuntValleyIncident #BCoFD did respond to 118 Shawan Rd just before 2 PM today. #BCoFD EMS units transported 5 patients to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. This is the extent of FD involvement; all inquiries should be referred to @BaltCoPolice. ^TR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 28, 2019

A news conference is set to take place shortly.

