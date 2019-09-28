ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman has been charged in a fatal crash in Odenton Friday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Kayla Nicole Joy, 21, of Odenton, faces eight charges stemming from the crash, including manslaughter by motor vehicle, homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired.
Police said officers were called to the area of Annapolis Road, also known as Route 175, and Berger Street in Odenton for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.
An investigation showed a motorcycle was heading north on Annapolis Road near Berger Street when Joy pulled out in front of the cyclist in a 2013 GMC box truck. The motorcyclist, Ian Gregory Vangenderen, 23, of Odenton, then hit the truck and suffered fatal injuries.
Vangenderen was pronounced dead at the scene. Joy was not hurt.
Police said she failed to yield the right of way and was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
She was arrested on charges of:
- Manslaughter by motor vehicle – gross negligence
- Manslaughter by motor vehicle – criminal negligence
- Homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
- Homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol
- Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Driving under the influence of alcohol per se
- Driving while impaired
- Failure to yield right of way
The crash remains under investigation.
