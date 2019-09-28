Comments
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was arrested in a stabbing that left several people injured Friday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man was arrested in a stabbing that left several people injured Friday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Mathew Kirchner, 32, was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing, which happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Deer Meadow Court in Hanover.
Three People Stabbed In Severn
Police said officers arriving at the scene found three people with stab wounds. Two of them were taken to Shock Trauma. The third, Kirchner, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Kirchner is currently under guard at the hospital, police said.
One of the victims has been released from the hospital; the other is in stable but guarded condition.
Police said all three knew each other and some were related.
You must log in to post a comment.