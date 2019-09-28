Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A naked man running from an east Baltimore home was taken into custody as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the home in the 1800 block of East Lafayette Avenue just before 1 p.m. for a report of an assault. When they arrived, police said, they saw the man running from the home and a 57-year-old man with stab wounds and a 75-year-old woman with unspecified injuries unconscious.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide information about the woman’s condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating; anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP,
You must log in to post a comment.