BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Ravens Back home this week, tailgaters will be out in force.
Last year on Purple Preview, we introduced you to some all-star tailgaters. This year, we’re adding to the lineup with a group of family and friends that have turned Hamburg Street into one giant party.
