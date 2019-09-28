  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    03:37 AMPets.TV
    View All Programs
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Football, Local TV, NFL, Ravens, Tailgating, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Ravens Back home this week, tailgaters will be out in force.

Last year on Purple Preview, we introduced you to some all-star tailgaters. This year, we’re adding to the lineup with a group of family and friends that have turned Hamburg Street into one giant party.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Do you have a great tailgate and want to be featured on Purple Preview? Share your photos on social media using #BeOnWJZ.

Comments