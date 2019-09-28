Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shooting victims got into a vehicle and drove toward a hospital before crashing early Saturday morning, Baltimore police said.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of West Saratoga Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found the man and woman who were in the car were suffering from gunshot wounds.
An investigation showed they had been shot about an hour earlier in the 400 block of Brunswick Street.
Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
